The restarting of restaurant indoor dining

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Parts of Upstate New York have entered into phase three, and now restaurants can begin indoor dining with some restrictions.

​Although Arnot Mall is still closed, and the process of reopening continues to occur in the Southern Tier, many restaurants like Mooney’s in Big Flats are given the green light to allow customers inside, with certain stipulations.​

​Mooney’s front of the house manager Chad Winslow said like all other restaurants have had cut the occupancy of people allowed in the building in half. This is to follow CDC guidelines and keeping the safety of customers at best.​

“It was pretty simple and self-explanatory, what we needed to do. We just cut down our capacity to fifty percent, all the tables are six feet apart, and we make sure all the employees are wearing the correct face masks and gloves and just try to stay safe.” Chad Winslow, Mooney’s front of the house manager

Phase 3 practices for customers and restaurant owners and employees.