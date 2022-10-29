CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Rockwell Museum is hosting a family celebration for residents in the Twin Tiers to celebrate their loved ones while participating in fun activities.

Today, Saturday, October 29, from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. There will be a celebration with activities such as Mexican Dance Workshop and Ofrenda Presentation, Sugar Skulls, Paper Flowers, Festive Foods, and more.

La Dia De Los Muertos is a festival to honor those who passed. The festival of “welcome” for the souls of the dead is celebrated on November 1st and November 2nd each year.

The Rockwell’s Education Department partners with schools in the area and Spanish teachers during October every year for the Dia De Los Muertos school tour program.

The Sugar Skull project requires registration. All other activities are walk-ins. To learn more about other events the Rockwell Museum has in store visit their website at www.rockwellmuseum.org/events.