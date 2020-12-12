The Rockwell Museum in Corning is offering free admission this weekend

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – December 12th and 13th, The Rockwell Museum is offering free admission.

Both Saturday and Sunday the museum will host a “Holiday Open House” from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm free to all ages.

During the “Holiday Open House,” guests will be able to cast votes for the 6th Annual Gingerbread Invitational Community Choice Award.

Museum employees will collect votes all month long and announce the winner at the end of December.

Saturday guests will have the opportunity to view the new exhibition, From the Bed to the Wall: Quilts from a Private New York Collection, and visit Martine’s Takeover Exhibition before December 13.