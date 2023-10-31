ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has a set of conditions registered sex offenders must follow during Halloween.

“Parole Officers are imposing our annual Operation Halloween special condition on all targeted sex offender cases. The special condition directs all sex offender releasees to be inside their residence by 3 pm on the 31st until 7:00 AM the following morning. In addition, the condition prohibits releasees from engaging in all Halloween activities. Alcohol and drug testing will be conducted, along with home visits. Parole officers will do a visual inspection of the residence to ensure there are no children inside and that there are no Halloween decorations adorning the residence. Community Supervision staff will notify local law enforcement agencies regarding our Halloween operation and may utilize law enforcement personnel to assist us with the detail. The Department has the obligation to employ public safety strategies to ensure those most vulnerable are safe,” said NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Director of Public Information Thomas Mailey.

“Halloween always requires us to put more personnel on just to make sure the kids are safe out there. The traffic is paying attention to the kids crossing the streets and all those types of things. We wanna make sure it’s a safe and fun holiday for everybody. Of course, you have to worry about the potential of registered sex offenders that aren’t supposed to have any contact with children. So, we do increase registered sex offender checks that we do regularly anyhow. But, we increase that on particular days like today,” said Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom.

For more information on registered sex offenders in your area, visit criminaljustice.ny.gov/nsor.