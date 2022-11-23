CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Around Christmas, The Salvation Army angel tree program provides new clothes and toys for children. This year their Corning location is in need of help.

“We still have over 200 tags left. the need is very great this year, we’re seeing a lot more people who are coming in for help,” said Mary Ellen Monahan, Director of Children Programs.

Angel tags have the name, age, and gender of a child needing a present. Contributors can pick one or two tags and purchase appropriate gifts for the child described on the tag. There are 365 angel tags left, with no donors to purchase toys and clothes before distribution day on December 16th, 2022.

“We’re reaching out to the community to see if they can help us. We also need volunteer bell ringers for the kettles, and we also are looking for donations,” Monahan said. “Our kettles, we have a goal of $80,000 on the kettles, and right now we have 25,000, which compared to other years at this time is lower. so, if people are interested in taking tags or they’re interested in ringing the bells, we’d love to hear from them,” Monahan said.

Contributors for the Angel tags must bring the unwrapped gifts and tag back to the Salvation Army in Corning on December 9th, 2022.

To support an angel in your town or volunteer for the red kettle, please call the Corning Salvation Army at 607-962-4681. For the Director of the Children’s Program, the extension is 102. The Majors extension is 103.