ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As the cold comes in, The Salvation Army in Elmira is wrapping up their annual coat for kids drive.

They’re looking to keep families and children warm during the winter months.

The Salvation Army are asking for coat donations of all fits and sizes. “We’re really at a point where we’re looking for new coats. We call it coats for kids but this we take coats for all ages, all sizes. At this point our coats have been ravaged. We’ve given over 600 coats. We’ve received just over 1000 coats, but a lot of the coats come in smaller sizes,” said Major Stephen Carroll, commanding officer.

Today, gently used coats can be brought to Castle Cleaners on Hoffman Street and all other donations can be taken to the Salvation Army in Elmira.

In addition, you may have already noticed bell ringers out at some locations locally or seen videos on their Facebook. Major Steve Carroll says the 2020 season was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic due to certain restrictions, adding that in the last 3 years, the money raised dropped from $120,000 to just over $34,000.

The Salvation Army hopes to bring in about $80,000 this year. Carroll is asking that if you’d like to volunteer, you’re able to do a 4-hour shift. If you’d like to volunteer, you can do so by calling the Chemung County Salvation Army with the number 732-0314 or by visiting their Facebook page.