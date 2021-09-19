The second annual Maple City Festival returns in Hornell

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell’s popular fall festival returned after being canceled in 2019. The 2021 Maple City Festival brought double the excitement with the number of local businesses that participated.

“A lot more vendors. So I think we have, I think about 62 vendors all together so everybody’s excited to get outside and just kind of spend some time with, with everybody before the cold weather comes in,” said Valorie Whitehill, Hornell Partners for Growth, Business Manager

Although the Maple City Festival is free local organizations were on-site fundraising.

“Donations are accepted because local locations like the YMCA or different churches clubs high school classes they’re all raising funds for their organization,” said Whitehill

Maple City Festival in Hornell, N.Y.

An annual festival is a community-based event created to bring the Hornell community and surround areas together.

