The stalling of phase 2 in the Southern Tier has left some hair stylists frustrated

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The back and forth confusion of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s move to phase two has struck a nerve with plenty of business owners and employees within the Southern Tier.

Chemung County Executive Christoper Moss gave the green light for salons and barbershops and other stores under the phase to reopen for service regardless of what Governor Cuomo was to finalized.

While many shops begin the process of reestablishing business following CDC guidelines for employee and customer safety, some stylists in the area like Perri Sincock would rather wait for the final say from Governor Cuomo to protect their licenses and customers.

“I was supposed to open tomorrow, but due to the Governor, I will have to wait. I have had people contact me to cut hair in their homes, I told them now, if I get caught I could face fines and lose my license.” Perri Sincock, local hair stylist

While some employees laugh at the thought of the New York Governor going back and forth with the opening and closings of businesses, Sincock knows this is for the greater good for her livelihood and the hair salons in the community.

“This is my career, and I can’t put my career on the line like this,” said Sincock.