In the aftermath of the Supreme Court leaked draft on abortion surrounding the 1973 landmark case, Roe v. Wade, the controversial subject has led to national protests in Washington, DC.

Meanwhile, pro-life supporters celebrated that the nearly 50-year-old Supreme Court case may longer stand. Dr. Stephen Coleman, a Political Analyst, said abortion is a sticky subject with a political twist.

“Abortion is what I call a fissure issue in American politics, you know, there’s a crack in the liberty bill,” said Coleman. “There’s a crack in the liberty bill, there’s a crack when it comes to abortion in American politics,” he added. “It’s a great divide, and it’s something that cannot be resolved,” Coleman concluded.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, roughly 121 million unintended pregnancies occurred each year between 2015 and 2019, , and of those unplanned pregnancies, 61% ended in abortion, which translates to 73 million abortions a year.

Dr. Coleman said abortion will be a hot topic in the upcoming election.

“I believe it’s going to be very much a subject of contention with the elections coming up, the Congressional and State elections coming up in November,” said Coleman. “I think a lot of Republicans are gonna say hooray for this overturning of Roe v. Wade; they’re gonna say it’s about time,” he added.

Should the Supreme Court decide to overturn Roe v. Wade, decisions on abortion will become a matter of each state.