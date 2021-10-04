The tentative end date for Water Street construction in Elmira is set

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The massive construction project on Water Street in the City of Elmira is finally coming to an end.

The original project part of Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s downtown revitalization initiative was supposed to be finished earlier this year. However, due to supply shortages, the project was pushed back until September 2021.

According to Chemung County Public Works Commissioner Andy Avery, the new tentative date to wrap up the construction is Oct. 15, 2021.

“There’s been a little bit of rain that affected the contractor’s schedule. That’s in Rochester, that’s the same crew that works here in Elmira,” Avery said. “So instead of paving Thursday, they may pave Friday, Saturday. But it still shouldn’t have an effect on the schedule. It all really depends on the weather. If the weather falls apart, maybe it backs it up a few days.”

According to Chemung County’s website, once the project is completed, the West Water Street improvement project will provide safer pedestrian and bicycle accommodations.