ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The first class for the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Business School (THFBS) is taking place at Elmira College this fall.

“For us to pull back the curtain and allow them to see behind the scenes is really important because again, a lot of design schools and fashion schools don’t have enough access, you could say. So I think the access to the fashion world is really important,” said Tommy Hilfiger.

The first announcement introducing the THFBS took place last year in April. Since then, the program has expanded. As classes began, the students have experienced multiple opportunities where they have met professionals in the field and learned more about the business of fashion.

“Marketing, merchandising, production… there’s so many different levels of choices that they can go on to. They’ll have a three-year bachelor’s degree in business and then a concentration in fashion marketing and/or merchandising,” Betsy Hilfiger continued.

Elmira College and the Fashion Institutes of Technology (FIT) are partnering to broaden educational opportunities for students. This will give graduates from the THFBS the opportunity to apply to FIT’s Global Fashion Management (GFM) Master’s in Professional Studies (MPS) program.

Dr. Alison Wolfe, Elmira College’s Business and Economics Chair, shared some of the other partnerships the program has been working on. “We also have a partnership with Regent’s University in London; we are also exploring partnerships with another amazing fashion school, Pearl Academy in India. This is our future. This is just the beginning.”

