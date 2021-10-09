The Town of Orange dedicate The Village of Monterey Park to Carol L. Rhoades

BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) – Saturday, October 9th, 2021 marked the grand opening of the village of Monterey’s new community park. The sister and kids of the late Carol L. Rhoades came together to cut the ribbon of the Village of Monterey park in her honor.

“Well, it’s been a three-year process right now, and with the passing of Carol Rhodes, we wanted to commit our project and bring it to fruition in honor of her. She’s truly dedicated herself to this project to the end. And we wanted to see it through for her,” Thomas Peer, Town of Orange, Clerk

For the first year of the park’s existence, the town of orange would like the kids in the area to enjoy the park before adding other amenities to the playing area.

They are making plans to create a pavilion in the near future to host events and other gatherings that would help bring the residents together.

The focus is to plant more opportunities and extracurricular activities for the town of orange residents to enjoy.

As the Town of Orange creates change in the community their hope and desire are for everyone to be happy and proud of where they reside.