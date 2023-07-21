TROY, Pa. (WETM) – The Troy Fair returns to Bradford County for its 147th year. With grandstand events every evening and new additions to the fair, it’s an event you won’t want to miss.

The Troy Fair will be open from Monday, July 24 to Saturday, July 29 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. The fair will take place at Alparon Park. This year, there will be some new events like the butterfly encounter. And the grandstand events will include truck and tractor pulls, a concert, bull riding, and demolition derbies.

“We have the butterfly encounter, we have the rides from the SNS Amusements, we have demonstrations from some of our FFA groups, kids day they will be making slime and doing different things with that. We will also have a military appreciation day on Thursday with the Electric Sunshine Band performing,” said Maureen Martz, a Troy Fair Board Member.

A concert will be performed by Chris Janson. The frontrunner will be local native The Clark Jackson Band. There will also be other performances at the pavilion throughout the week.

Gate admission is $10 a ticket, but senior citizens get in for free until 2 p.m. on Tuesday for Seniors Day and veterans get in for free on Thursday with a retired or active military ID card.

To find out about all the different events happening, or to purchase tickets, you can visit the Troy Fair website.