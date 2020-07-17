The US Chamber, The Business Council of New York State and New Jersey State Chamber of Commerce Hold COVID-19 Discussion

ALBANY, NY – On Monday, July 20, Congressmen Tom Reed (NY-23) and Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) will join the US Chamber, The Business Council of New York State, and the New Jersey State Chamber of Commerce, for a virtual presentation of the Spirit of Enterprise Award and conversation on COVID-19.

Panelists for the conversation include:

Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer of the U.S. Chamber, Neil Bradley

President and CEO of The Business Council of New York State, Heather Briccetti

President and CEO of the New Jersey State Chamber of Commerce, Tom Bracken.

Media are invited to join the presentation through Zoom to listen in and cover the event. The link to register is here:

https://www.bcnys.org/event/virtual-spirit-enterprise-award-presentation