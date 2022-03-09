The Watkins Glen Chamber of Commerce hosts Business Summit

The Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce held a Business Summit today, and it was their first in-person conference since the start of the pandemic.

The Summit featured a distinguished panel of speakers from Corning and SUNY Environmental Science and Forestry. There were break-out sessions from Women in Wine and how everyday small businesses in the Finger Lakes could incorporate Diversity and Inclusion.

The Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Nigar Hale, said the turn-out was great, and that the Chamber is committed to helping businesses grow.

“My hope is that we can continue this conversation,” said Hale. “That the Chamber is a vehicle to bring that connectivity between education, small-business, big-business, and non-profits,” she added.

Hale hopes that business owners will continue to push what they’ve learned at the conference and that the Chamber can return in six months for a 2.0 version of today’s summit.