SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thunderstorms west of Syracuse put on quite the light show Wednesday evening, Sept. 6.

One video from Matthew Shawn can be seen below.

There were other emails sent into NewsChannel 9, commenting on the “heat lightning” occurring in the western sky Wednesday evening.

There is no such thing as heat lightning

What is mistaken for heat lightning is really just someone else’s thunderstorm. The lightning from the storm is visible to our eyes, but the sound never makes it to our ears.

This occurs a lot in the summer (when it’s warm) and it is not uncommon to have thunderstorms several miles away, which can be seen and not heard.

Did you know that you can only hear thunder for a distance of about ten miles from the flash?

The next time you see lightning without thunder, just know it is an everyday run-of-the-mill thunderstorm, and enjoy the show.