ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Sirens blared across Israel Tuesday as the Israeli military intercepted another barrage of rockets fired by Hamas from the Gaza strip. The escalating war is now in its fourth day. New York Congressman Nick Langworthy says he watched in shock and horror on Saturday, as Hamas militants invaded Israel in an unprecedented terror attack that killed at least 700 Israelis. Dozens more were abducted.

“There’s no excuse for this,” said Congressman Langworthy, who represents a large portion of the Southern Tier. “There’s no state of warfare that conducts itself like this. Hamas is ISIS at this point. This is about pure terror. We have been part of a global war on terror since the terrorist attacks of 9-11. This has taken things to a new level. This was Israel’s 9-11 and they’ve had an even greater proportion of loss of life than we had on 9-11.

Hamas has ruled the Gaza strip since 2007. The West Bank, a separate territory from Gaza, is governed by the Palestinian Authority. The U.S. considers Hamas to be a terror group who has vowed to annihilate Israel. U.S. officials say Hamas is backed, armed and financed by Iran. U.S. officials say Iran is also backing Russia in the war in Ukraine.

“Is the United States possibly going to be fighting two proxy wars where the common denominator in both would be Russia and Iran, and can it escalate past that?” asked 18 News reporter Nick Dubina.

“I’m deeply concerned about the axis that we see the forming between Russia, Iran and China,” said Congressman Langworthy. “We have multiple fronts across the world right now. the Middle East, destabilizes the whole world if it goes into total war. We have to stand with our great ally Israel.”

You can view the full interview with Rep. Langworthy below: