This is not the first time the nation has waited long to find out election results in presidential races

(WETM- TV) – Over the years, Americans have gotten used to election night coming and going in just one day. In truth, they’ve never been quite as simple or straight forward as they appear to viewers.

In history, specifically, the election of 1800 and 1824 shows this is not the first time naming a president has taken time to decide.

An election is a very serious and sacred event in our county. It’s what holds our democracy together, it’s the cornerstone of our government and I think patience is needed. Dora Leland, History Teacher/ Political Correspondent

There is no surprise that things are considerably different in this election, being in a pandemic. Millions of Americans chose to vote by mail rather than risk their lives contracting the virus at polling places.

Over 100 million people decided to vote by early voting absentee main-in. So that takes time, and voting and election law are reserved power, meaning states can determine how and when to conduct their election. Dora Leland, History Teacher/ Political Correspondent

As history is repeating itself, it shows that patience is needed when determining who will lead the United States in office at the White House.