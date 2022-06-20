ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week in New York history features the death penalty being ruled unconstitutional in the states, the first regular commercial color TV transmissions being aired, and United States Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor‘s birthday. All information has been provided by the New York State Museum History Department.

Shirley Muldowney competing in the National Hot Rod Association Winternationals at the Auto Club Raceway/Pomona Raceway. (Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

June 19

1754: Albany Congress meets to form a plan of union.

1903: Baseball great Henry Louis “Lou” Gehrig of the New York Yankees is born in Yorkville, New York City.

1940: Shirley Muldowney, the first female drag racer, was born in Burlington, Vermont but grew up in Schenectady. She was the first woman to receive a National Hot Rod Association license to drive a Top Fuel dragster. She won the NHRA Top Fuel championship in 1977, 1980, and 1982, becoming the first person to win two and three Top Fuel titles. She has won a total of 18 NHRA national events.

1949: Execution of Julius and Ethel Rosenburg at Sing Sing Prison in Ossining.

June 20

New York Yankees’ Lou Gehrig poses at a spring training game in St. Petersburg, Fla., on March 16, 1935. (AP Photo/Tom Sande, File)

2012: Fur District strike in New York City.

June 21

1882: Artist Rockwell Kent is born in Tarrytown.

June 22

1611: English explorer Henry Hudson, his son, and several other people were set adrift in present-day Hudson Bay by mutineers.

1939: The first U.S. water-ski tournament was held at Jones Beach on Long Island.

June 23

George Pataki speaks during the CNBC Republican Presidential Debate at the University of Colorado’s Coors Events Center on October 28, 2015, in Boulder, Colorado (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

1819: Washington Irving publishes “Rip Van Winkle.”

June 24

1954: 53rd Governor of New York George Pataki is born in Peekskill.

1962: The New York Yankees beat the Detroit Tigers, 9-7, after 22 innings.

2004: The death penalty was ruled unconstitutional in New York.

June 25

Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)