Thousands of local job openings at Virtual Job Fair

CORNING, NY (WETM) – A massive virtual job fair kicks off tomorrow with thousands of positions all over the region.

CSS Workforce is partnering with SUNY Corning Community College, GST BOCES, and NYS Department of Labor for a virtual 2021 Southern Tier Regional Virtual Career Fair.

“It’s everything. It’s entry-level, it’s mid-career,” said Daniel Porter, Executive Director, CSS Workforce. “There are no CEO openings in this particular list, but I would say short of that, my goodness there is something for everybody in here somewhere.”

The program looks similar to a video game. When a participant enters, they can register, fill out key information about their work history and upload a resume. Then, the job seeker can search for jobs by category.

The event is on Thursday 29, 2021, from 11:00 pm to 2:00 pm, but job seekers can preview the site today and submit applications ahead of the job fair. Employers & businesses must complete a Virtual Registration Booth Form before April 28 to attend.

Porter said that they know that not everyone has access to a computer, strong internet, or a web camera, so they partnered with local libraries to assist.

To join in the job hunt fun, click here to go to the fair.