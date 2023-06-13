BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – A proposal to build a truck stop off I-86 next to Sperr Memorial Park could be reconsidered after a public outcry citing concerns over safety, the environment, and respect for a memorial dedicated to a fallen State Trooper. In one of the biggest displays of community feedback in recent years, nearly 75 people showed up at Monday night’s meeting of the Chemung County Legislature to express their opposition to the plan.

“We do not want this here, we do not want this for our health, our property values, increased crimes. I urge all of you, kill the idea now.”

“My name is Anne Hayes, I’m a property owner in Big Flats, and I don’t approve of this at all, the location is just not appropriate.”

“Why would you build another truck stop when there is going to be one in Steuben County 20 minutes away in the old Ames plaza?”

“Losing Trooper Sperr was an absolute tragedy, and to put this truck stop right on the other side of his memorial, it’s very degrading I think to him. It doesn’t keep the peace.”

An online petition to stop the project also has more than 3,000 signatures and counting.

“That’s surprising to hear, this is a nice little park,” said Samantha Calkins, who was enjoying the playground with her child. “It’s kind of isolated even though its off the highway, so it’s shocking to hear there could be a big truck stop right across the street. I don’t know if I would come to the park as much if that was across the street.”

The proposal was introduced by Joe Roman, the Executive Director of the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency. 18 News reached out to Mr. Roman for reaction to the community’s feedback. He did not return our call.

18 News did speak with Mr. Roman’s boss, Mark Margeson, who is the Chairman of the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency, and the Chairman of the Chemung County Legislature.

“I’m not really surprised at the comments that were made. This is an emotional situation. A lot of people have been involved in this park for a number of years” Margeson said. “I think the important thing for me, because I am the Chair of the of the IDA, I think it’s important that we as a community, figure out what the plan would be moving forward to develop the property and potentially bring in businesses that may meld with the park, and what makes more sense, possibly in the future and what the community would accept or not accept” Margeson added.

Chemung County Legislator Michael Saglibene represents the 2nd District, where Sperr Park is located. Mr. Saglibene was unavailable for an interview, but sent 18 News the following statement:

“It is clear to me that there is no interest for a travel center at this location. My conversations with the Big Flats Town Supervisor, Chairman of the Legislature, and multiple legislators makes me believe that they are in agreement. I am confident that a land transfer will not happen and that this project will not continue to move forward. I am proud of the residents that came out to last night’s meeting to voice their opinion and fight for what is important to them. You can see how this has become a concern on the level of the individuals of the community and gives them the time to voice their opinions in an impactful environment. I hope it continues.”

Michael Saglibene

Chemung County Legislator – District 2

Chemung County Legislator Brent Stermer represents the 11th District. He sent 18 News the following statement:

“The property proposed for the site of a new Service Center across from the regional community asset, Speer Park a highly valued/visited/loved destination for its native wildlife with unique flora and fauna walk/jog paths, community gardens and a playground doesn’t really seem like the highest and best use of county property.

The sounds, smells and noise of 1,200 vehicles a day, would greatly impact the surrounding neighborhood in a negative manner causing property values to depreciate in the least. A Pilot Travel center in Kanona is 22 miles away as well as construction currently underway to build another service center in Painted Post, building another travel Plaza just 14 miles down the road doesn’t seem necessary or cost effective.

With the Corning Museum of Glass being NY’s 3rd largest tourist attraction just miles away,

It is my opinion that the site adjacent to Speer Park be turned into something more family friendly that compliments the park and all it has to offer and what it stands for, the beauty of Chemung County. Tanglewood Nature Center, Chemung Valley History Museum, Community Arts of Elmira and the Chamber of Commerce should be consulted to create an attractive visitor experience that could help promote Chemung County and its natural assets. NYS has shifted many of it’s grants and development ideas towards tourism and enhancing communities’ natural assets.

This was my opinion before over 70 people attended last night’s Full Legislative meeting at the Hazlitt Building. Today, my opinion is stronger than ever as resident after resident of Chemung County demanded that Speer Park be saved, that loss of this community asset would be a huge hit to our community was the common census.”

Brent Stermer

Chemung County Legislator – District 11

So, what are the next steps for the truck stop proposal? Chairman Mark Margeson says the IDA will now meet to “digest” the community feedback and figure out if the plan will move forward. If the 7 members of the IDA vote to move forward, the Chemung County Legislature still has to vote on approving the transfer of the land to the IDA. That vote would potentially happen at the legislature’s next full meeting which is on July 10th. The next meeting of the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency is scheduled for July 13th.

“Based on the way things have gone, I have no idea how the project will go at this point, or even if it will” Margeson added.