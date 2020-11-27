Three car pile-up sends multiple people to the hospital

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – A three-car motor vehicle accident sends two people to an area hospital.

The accident happened just on route 13, in the southbound lane from Ithaca.

According to a reporter on the scene, three cars collided with each other sending two people to an area hospital driven by an Erway ambulance.

Fire crews did have to extricate one person from the vehicle.

It is unknown at this time how many people were in each car or how the accident occurred.

New York State Police did block the southbound lane towards Elmira/ Horseheads starting at the roundabout, causing traffic in the northbound lane.

Moments before, a two-car motor vehicle accident occurred just feet away and was cleared away from the scene.

Stick with 18 News for the latest details.