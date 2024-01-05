ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three local woman are still in the running to win the “Greatest Baker” online voting contest. The prize is $10,000, an appearance in “Bake from Scratch” magazine, and a meeting with TV “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro.

On Friday, Kyra VanWinkle from Corning advanced into the quarterfinals. VanWinkle started her own bakery in 2021 called “Kyra’s Cupcakery.” Voting in the quarterfinals will open on January 8th at 1 p.m. EST.

You can vote for Kyra VanWinkle here.

Two Elmira women also advanced to a wild card round. Voting is now open for Lisa Fieno and Katie Akins. Fieno is the owner of “The Cakery” in Elmira. Akins is a school psychologist who loves to bake as a hobby. Voting for the wild card round is now open. Voting will close Sunday, January 7th at 10 p.m. EST.

You can vote for Lisa Fieno here.

You can vote for Katie Akins here.