Three new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Stuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that three additional Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 315 confirmed cases, 10 of which are currently active. The individuals are residents of the:



 Town of Corning

 Village of Addison (2)



The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.



Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48

hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks. The investigation indicates the individuals visited the following locations within the timeframe:



 8/4/20 – 8/6/20, 8/8/20 – 8/9/20 – St. Joseph’s Hospital in Elmira

 8/4/20 – Target in Big Flats

 8/4/20 – Old Navy in Big Flats

 8/4/20 – Hobby Lobby in Big Flats

 8/4/20 – Panera in Big Flats

 8/5/20 Late Afternoon – Walmart in Painted Post

 8/7/20 Afternoon – Walmart in Painted Post

 8/7/20 Afternoon – Wegmans in Corning

 8/7/20 Evening – Empire Visionworks in Big Flats

 8/7/20 Evening – Olive Garden in Big Flats

“It is imperative that we all continue to wear masks and limit social gatherings to slow the spread of

COVID-19,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “People can unknowingly spread this virus.

While waiting for test results, please stay home and limit interaction with those outside of your

immediate household.”



All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or

social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.