Three people killed by gunfire in New York

(New York) – Three people were killed by gunshots after a fire in New York. Police officials responded to the shots at a building in Harlem just before 3 PM today.

Records show that a 59- year old man was involved in an altercation with a 79- year old man before firing. He then proceeded to shoot a 62- year old woman in the head.

Officers were trying to secure the location and noticed the flames coming from inside the apartment. FDNY then responded to the incident at the location and put out the fire.