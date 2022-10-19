BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Three Steuben County Jail inmates have been arrested for introducing dangerous drugs into the Steuben County Jail, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Lavigne, 32, of Elmira, Thomas Shaffer, 28, of Cohocton, and Anthony Devito, 32, of Bath were arrested on October 13 and 14, 2022, after an investigation into drugs being smuggled into the Jail.

Lavigne was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree. Shaffer was charged with Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree, and Devito was charged with Promoting Prison contraband in the First Degree.

All three men were arraigned in CAP court and returned to the Steuben County Jail.