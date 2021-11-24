Three Steuben County Legislators to step down at the end of the year

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County legislators took time Monday to recognize three of their peers set to retire from legislative office at the end of the year.
The combined service of legislators Robin Lattimer, R-Bath (11), Thomas Ryan, R-Canisteo (11) and
Gary Roush, R-Erwin (12) had a wide-ranging impact on all county residents.
- A former state Assembly aide and Village of Bath trustee, Lattimer served as Vice-Chair of the county Legislature and chaired the county Legislature’s Agriculture, Industry and Planning Committee.
- First appointed to the county Legislature following the death of Legislator Lldon Jamison, Ryan was a strong advocate for the environment, soil and water projects and hunting.
- U.S. Army Capt. (ret) Roush was a longtime Town of Erwin councilman and was an emphatic voice for veterans services in Steuben. He was recognized both locally and nationally for his service to the nation as 242 Assault Support Helicopter Co.’s Muleskinners during the Vietnam War, piloting a CH-47 Chinook from May 1968-May 1969.