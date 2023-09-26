CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Community College and Corning Incorporated teamed up this afternoon to award three nursing students the inaugural Mary Eliza Mahoney Nursing Education Scholarship.

The recipients are Romario Brown, Maximus Ikechukwu and Tonya Craige.

The two year scholarship was created to support students that have been underrepresented in health sciences and address the local nursing shortage. The scholarship includes all tuition and fees.

“This scholarship is crucial to underrepresented students because it can help address health disparities in our community. by providing financial support to students from underrepresented backgrounds. It promotes diversity in nursing. Which can lead to better patient outcomes, improved cultural competence and increased access to healthcare for underserved communities,” said Krystal Jubilee, Director of Nurse Education, Corning Community College.

Mary Eliza Mahoney was the first African-American to earn a nursing license in the United States.