Thruway cash tolling to resume Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – The Thruway System will begin collecting cash tolls again at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3. The practice was suspended on March 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Drivers without E-ZPass will have to collect a ticket at the toll booth then pay when exiting the Thruway System. E-ZPass customers will continue to experience contactless payment.

As the collection of cash tolls resumes, drivers will notice enhanced safety measures in place at all toll plazas for the protection of toll collectors and motorists. This includes the installation of plexiglass that will separate collectors and motorists to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

Toll collection staff will continue to wear face coverings and sanitize workstations periodically throughout their shifts. Cash customers may experience delays at toll plazas as regions across the state begin the new phases of the reopening process.

In order to create the most streamlined and efficient payment method possible, non-E-ZPass customers who traveled the Thruway’s ticketed-system between March 22 and May 31 at 8:59 p.m. will receive one toll bill which includes all accumulated tolls and no additional fees.

The Thruway is scheduled to convert to an entirely cashless tolling system by the end of 2020.