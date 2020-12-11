TIME’S names person of the year as President-Elect Joe Biden and VP-Elect Kamala Harris

(WETM-TV) – President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris have been named “TIME’S person of the year.”

In a historic and unprecedented election, Joe Biden was named the 46th President of the United States.

Biden has been apart of the most memorable ballots in presidential election history, adding the nation’s first female vice president and the first of color to take the position.

The annual issue for the magazine features a person, idea, group, or influential profile that made a societal impact throughout the year.

This year’s other finalists apart of the annual issue include:

President Donald Trump, also “Person of the year” in 2016

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Front Line Healthcare Workers

The racial justice movement for

Athlete of the year basketball star Lebron James