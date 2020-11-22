Tioga County COVID-19 Task Force will host free COVID testing in Mansfield, PA

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 12: Spc. Demetrie Barnett of the Nevada National Guard administers a COVID-19 test during a preview of a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking garage of the Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel on November 12, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The site will open on November 13 amid increased demand for testing due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. Over the past two weeks, Nevada has averaged close to 1,000 new coronavirus cases per day, with a 13.7 percent test positivity rate. Clark County is partnering with the Southern Nevada Health District, Nevada National Guard, University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, city of North Las Vegas and Station Casinos, which owns the property, to open the site. Texas Station has been closed since mid-March because of the pandemic. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

MANSFIELD, PA (WETM-TV) – There will be free COVID testing sponsored by The Tioga County COVID-19 Task Force and the Pennsylvania Department of Health to help curve the spread of the coronavirus.

Testing will be December 2nd – 6th from 9 am – 6 pm, at no cost to participants.

Event organizers are allowing drive-Through or Walk-Up to be tested.

Testing will take place at Mansfield Fire Department, 381 S. Main St. Mansfield PA

In order for COVID testing, participants must have an ID and/or Insurance Card is required for verification and tracking purposes.

For more information, please visit the Task Force Facebook page or call the Tioga County Partnership for Community Health at (570) 787-5000