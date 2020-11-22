Tioga County COVID-19 Task Force will host free COVID testing in Mansfield, PA

MANSFIELD, PA (WETM-TV) – There will be free COVID testing sponsored by The Tioga County COVID-19 Task Force and the Pennsylvania Department of Health to help curve the spread of the coronavirus.
Testing will be December 2nd – 6th from 9 am – 6 pm, at no cost to participants.
Event organizers are allowing drive-Through or Walk-Up to be tested.
Testing will take place at Mansfield Fire Department, 381 S. Main St. Mansfield PA
In order for COVID testing, participants must have an ID and/or Insurance Card is required for verification and tracking purposes.
For more information, please visit the Task Force Facebook page or call the Tioga County Partnership for Community Health at (570) 787-5000