Tioga County Fair kicked off with No Restrictions

TIOGA COUNTY, P, a. (WETM) – The Tioga County fair started this week near Wellsboro, P.a bringing livestock shows, tribute bands, tractor pulls, and more for its 55-year extravaganza.

Although there are concerns about the Delta variant in the Twin Tiers, The Tioga County Fair staff’s focus is to follow their theme of making memories one fair at a time.

This year the amusement park is back in action with no restrictions and events for all ages to enjoy.

“We have demolition derby events on the track we have a mud bog event Thursday evening, this evening we have fireworks to help celebrate the opening of the fair. And like I said, we’ve got all the livestock shows we’ve got tons of vendors here this year and looking for everybody to come out and have a good time and get back to normal,” said Tim Kaltenbach Sr Vice President of Tioga County Fair

There will be a vaccination clinic on-site for any who requires a vaccination.

The fair will be open from August 9th until August 14th. For the list of events and details for admission, visit the Tioga County Fair Website.