Tioga Downs is showing safety protocols as they finally open their doors to the public

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – After much anticipation from employees and the public, Tioga Downs Casino Resort has finally received the green light to open its doors to the public.

Although they have allowed guests to re-enter the building for entertainment, the casino resort has had to make major alterations. Such as cutting the allotted amount of people that can enter the building at a given time,

Tioga Downs has had to reduce its hours to allow proper cleaning to Sunday-Thursday, 9 am-12 am and Friday and Saturday, 9 am-2 am.

All employees and guests will have their temperatures checked before entering the property, and will be required to wear a mask at all times.

Pre COVID, Tioga Down offered 28 table games, and a Poker Room, both are unable to be used at the moment to allow social distancing.

Employees and guests are committing to follow a “We’re a Safe Bet!” program.

-All employees have to pass a COVID-19 antibody test or COVID-19 viral test before returning to work.

-All employees have received training from the Regional Safety & Risk Officer on COVID-19 safety and sanitation protocols.

-An air plasma generator and UV duct system has been installed to constantly purify the air and reduce microorganisms and pollutants by more than 99 percent across the facility.

-Air filters have been upgraded to MERV-13 in accordance with government guidance.

-Specially trained “Safety Ambassadors” team has been put in place to ensure compliance and to properly clean and disinfect all areas.

Marketing Director for Tioga Downs Casino Resort, Jim Weed said even though all games aren’t completely open, the most important thing to worry about it the safety of customers and employees.