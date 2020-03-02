Tioga Downs to host multiple Job Fairs in March

NICHOLS, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Prospective candidates are invited to PJ Clarke’s restaurant ‪on Tuesday, March 10 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for a one-of-a-kind job fair that will provide an inside look at what Tioga Downs Casino Resort is all about.

The March 14 job fair will be dedicated to opportunities for veterans from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Non-veteran job seekers are invited to join after 12:00 p.m.

The casino resort is looking to hire a wide range of positions, both for summer seasonal employment as well as year-round positions both full and part-time.

Seasonal positions at the Tioga Golf Club include pro shop attendants, grounds maintenance, cart attendants, food & beverage manager, food servers, bartenders, and line cooks. Additionally, seasonal positions such as concession attendants, mutuel tellers, promotions attendants, bounce house attendants, lifeguards, front desk and banquet servers are also available at Tioga Downs Resort.

All seasonal new hires will also be eligible for a $100 sign-on bonus with some conditions that may apply.

If you are looking for part-time or full-time, year-round positions, security, surveillance, slot technician, front desk agent, guest room attendants, janitorial attendant, cage cashier, drop soft count attendant, IT positions, cooks, dishwashers, barbacks, and many food and beverage positions are also available.

Coaster’s Sports Bar is a local favorite hot spot. Whether you’re looking for a seasonal job this upcoming summer or interested in a change in your career path, Tioga Downs has the perfect position for you! All job descriptions are posted online.

You can apply online prior to attending the job fair at www.tiogadowns.com/careers and you are asked to bring a resume.

Must be 18 years of age to apply. If you come to the Job Fair and you will have an on-the spot interview.