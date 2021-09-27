Tioga Street Car Wash raises funds for Flood Recovery efforts in the Twin Tiers

Wellsboro, P.a. (WETM) – A local car wash company brought the community together this past weekend to help those impacted by last month’s devastating floods. Now the Tioga Street Car Wash is donating the funds from their car show to aid Tioga county in its ongoing recovery efforts.

Tioga Street Car Show Fundraiser

Originally, when the local car wash company created this fundraiser they didn’t have an exact amount in mind when striving to raise money through this event.

“I didn’t have a definite goal. My goal was to, you know, definitely raise as much as we could and more than what I invested to have the event, but we’re probably going to come in pretty close to right around between four and $5,000 that we raised, I’m still waiting for a couple more checks to be donated. But it’s a decent amount,” said Christina Vandergrift, President, Tioga Street Car Wash

Now that they have seen success from the car fundraiser, the streetcar wash is hoping to make it an annual event.

“Now we work the kinks out of what to do and how to, you know, streamline things for it that next year, you know, we could potentially do it annually, and then just pick a charity each year or cause for it to go to,” said Vandergrift

As the event expands in the near future the Tioga street car wash staff are hoping to motivate more people to get involved, showcase their cars and be a part of this community fundraiser.