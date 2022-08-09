ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Gas prices are high, much higher than they were a year ago. How can you save money by increasing fuel efficiency? “Definitely tire pressure, tire pressure in your tires. Good tires, to start off with.” Said Kip Baldwin, mechanic at Steve’s American Lifetime Muffler.



Baldwin mentioned you should make a habit of having your air filter regularly monitored to ensure that air is getting into your engine but that even the exhaust can help with your fuel efficiency.

Baldwin continued, “Check for even exhaust leaks exhaust leaks in here because off throw your sensors off and cause you to burn more fuel.”.

And to settle the debate once and for all, which is more efficient, windows down or AC up?

“If it’s cool enough, you put the windows down and you can get away with it. Don’t run with the AC if it’s gonna save you feel when does the AC both cause you they use more fuel when you got it.” It’s good to make note that in the lower door panel of the front driver’s side door there’s a sticker that most people overlook, that sticker gives the recommended air pressure for both the front and rear tires. Following that sticker’s recommendation is an easy way to maintain fuel efficiency.