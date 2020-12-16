Tips to avoid holiday hazards

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Twin Tiers and the system that is producing the warning will likely be the first significant winter storm of the 2020-21 Winter Season. Snow accumulations of over a foot are possible in parts of the area and with any storm like this, ice is inevitable.

We are not expected to see much, if anything, in terms of sleet or freezing rain. However, since they both result in ice, I wanted to discuss them. Freezing rain occurs when most of the air column above the surface is above freezing. This allows the precipitation to fall as liquid rain. The surface is frozen, so that rain freezes on contact with the ground. This causes black ice and makes travel nearly impossible depending on the amount. The next is sleet, the colder air is a little higher but it is still warm right at the cloud base. When the liquid rain falls, it will hit that cold air and freeze on it's way down and fall as ice particles.