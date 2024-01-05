ELMIRA, N.Y. (WEM) — When heavy snow falls during winter, it can be challenging for senior or physically challenged individuals to get around.

“Big pointers are making sure that you have enough food to last you three to five days,” said Beth Stranges, the Director of the Chemung County Department of Aging and Long-Term Care. “Checking your pantry, seeing what you have, what you need, getting your groceries, getting the items that you need, so that you are prepared to stay indoors, just in case you’re not able to get out, making sure that you have the essentials you need in your home making and you have enough medications and things like that to get you through three to five days.”

According to Stranges, people, particularly senior citizens, should keep their homes at a temperature no lower than sixty five degrees to avoid hyperthermia and that space heaters are used appropriately, so that they do not pose a fire risk.

If you go outside, Stranges recommends to dress warmly and layer up by wearing a hat, gloves, scarf, and appropriate footwear to prevent falls. If you’re someone that is unable to shovel snow, Stranges encourages people to contact friends or neighbors to have something shoveled and be cleared.

