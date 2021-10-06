Senator Tom O’Mara endorses John Buckley for Mayor of Hornell

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell’s Mayor is gaining new support from a familiar face. New York senator tom O’Mara is endorsing him for another run at the city’s highest office.

“John’s been a great friend and a very hard worker for Hornell- his years as alderman, his more recent years as mayor. He’s doing an outstanding job, he has Hornell moving forward, it’s the second-fastest-growing upstate city which is remarkable,” Senator Tom O’Mara

O’Mara believes mayor Buckley has done a great job leading the city. He says he’s helped rebuild Hornell’s economy. He hopes to be able to work with him for another term.

He also shared that under Mayor Buckley’s leadership, The City of Hornell was able to garner 10 million dollars for the downtown revitalization initiative.