Tompkins County resident conned into shipping $20K in cash to Chicago

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is warning you about potential fraud cases.

A Tompkins County resident received a phone call appearing to be from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, their phone number was “ghosted,” making it appear that it was actually from the Sheriff’s Office but not.

The suspect claimed to be a member of the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and conned the victim into shipping $20,000 in cash to Chicago to settle a supposed arrest warrant.

The Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this incident. It’s important to know that the Sheriff’s Office would never ask someone to mail money in this fashion.