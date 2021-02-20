1 arrested in alleged robbery in Westfield

WESTFIELD, P.A. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police responded to 101 Stevenson Street in Westfield Borough for a report of a robbery on Thursday, January 27th around 3:30 a.m.

According to State Police, the suspects had already fled the scene, upon their arrival.

The robbers reportedly entered the home and broke the bedroom door where the victim was located

The robbers took $680.00 from the victim and then fled the home.

State Police noted that one of the alleged robbers was identified as 21-year-old, Larius Pierce of Westfield, PA.

Charges were filed against Pierce through District Court 04-3-01.