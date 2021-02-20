1 arrested in alleged robbery in Westfield

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

WESTFIELD, P.A. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police responded to 101 Stevenson Street in Westfield Borough for a report of a robbery on Thursday, January 27th around 3:30 a.m.

According to State Police, the suspects had already fled the scene, upon their arrival.

The robbers reportedly entered the home and broke the bedroom door where the victim was located

The robbers took $680.00 from the victim and then fled the home.

State Police noted that one of the alleged robbers was identified as 21-year-old, Larius Pierce of Westfield, PA.

Charges were filed against Pierce through District Court 04-3-01.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now