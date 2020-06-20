1 dead, 1 in serious condition after boating accident on Cayuga Lake

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person has died and one is in serious condition after a boating accident on Cayuga Lake.

Cayuga County 911 Center got a call around 1:50 p.m. about someone falling off a boat somewhere in the north end of Cayuga Lake.

After officers arrived, they found out that Christopher Wade, 50, of Middletown and Jamar Lindo, 28, of Middletown were operating a fishing boat on Cayuga Lake.

According to police, they had been boating most of the day when they hit a railroad bridge causing extensive damage to the boat.

Wade was thrown from the boat and later pulled from the water by rescue personnel. Lindo was found by rescue personnel on the boat with what appeared to be serious injuries.

Wade was taken to Auburn Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Lindo was airlifted to University Hospital where he is in serious condition, according to police.

Police said that it is unclear who was operating the boat at the time of the accident and what time the accident happened.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or who may have been on Cayuga Lake and could help reconstruct a timeline of events is asked to contact Detective Joshua Blanchard at (315) 253-3902.

Anonymous tips can also be left here.