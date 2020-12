MORRIS RUN, PA – An early Monday morning crash resulted in a vehicle veering off the Lake Road in Morris Run and ending up in the nearby creek.

The man was later transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The vehicle also suffered a large amount damage and was towed by Shawn’s Towing in Blossburg, PA.

Pennsylvania State Police handled the investigation.