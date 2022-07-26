(WETM) – On Thursday, July 26, 2012, residents in the Twin Tiers started searching for safety.

A strong storm system made its way through the eastern United States, bringing with it hail, thunderstorms, high winds, and—most devastating of all—multiple tornadoes. The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Binghamton recorded at least seven tornadoes that afternoon, stretching from Steuben County, N.Y. to Luzerne County, Pa.

At 3:38 p.m. that day, the NWS confirmed an EF1 tornado with wind speeds between 80-90 mph touched down about seven miles southwest of Corning. The tornado traveled for 0.3 miles, damaging trees, and dropping a tree on a house.

Less than ten minutes later, another EF1 tornado touched down near South Corning and traveled almost three miles east. The NWS reported hundreds of trees were “mangled, snapped off, and twisted in different directions”. Winds reached around 100 mph.

The chaos continued 15 minutes later when another tornado with wind speeds between 100-11o mph touched down in West Elmira, this time traveling almost 10 miles before it lifted near Jerusalem Hill Road and Monkey Run Road. The NWS said the tornado’s path through downtown Elmira left telephone poles down, trees uprooted, flooding and multiple buildings damaged and trees uprooted.

Minutes later, another tornado touched down in north Chemung, traveling for 14 miles into Tioga County, N.Y., ending north of Barton. This tornado left clear signs of “circular motion in a very concentrated and narrow path,” unlike the previous tornadoes, which left damage from strong straight-line winds. This cyclone left houses and their roofs damaged and completely destroyed one barn.

Over the next two hours, the NWS in Binghamton confirmed another three tornadoes touched down in Kirkwood, Bridgewater Township in Susquehanna County, and Foster Township in Luzerne County, Pa. All the tornadoes from that day were classified as EF1.