SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — Summer is winding down, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to end just yet, as Sayre is set to host its 10th annual End of Summer Celebration on Saturday.

Starting at 3:30 p.m. at Riverfront Park in Sayre, guests can enjoy a variety of festivities like a number of food vendors, back-to-school supply giveaways, and bounce houses for the kids.

Live music is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. from the group 5 Man Trio, then the Doc Possum at 6:30.

To end the night off with a true bang, a fireworks display will be held starting at 8:30 p.m., with soundtracks for the fireworks being broadcast on Wiggle100.com and 100.3FM.

Happening on Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. downtown Sayre will be rocking in more ways than one with the help of a community pop-up art show and then the musical group SPLASH from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For those who are looking to grab a bite to eat, local restaurants will be holding special event specials at places like 1882 on Desmond, The Blackburn, Celebrations Black Diamond Cafe, and Yanizzi’s Restaurant.