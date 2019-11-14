110 North Main Street Building slated for Spring 2020 Opening

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Downtown Development is continuing its upward boon for the city, particularly Downtown.

One of the staunch proponents of this upward swing is Jim Capriotti.

Jim Capriotti, of Capriotti Properties, spoke to 18 News about his newest development in downtown Elmira. It’s a newly renovated building located in the heart of Elmira.

Located at 110 North Main Street, Capriotti said this building will provide prospective renters with a great place to call home.

“We are in the process of constructing sixteen apartments, said Jim Capriotti. “There will be eight on the second floor and eight on the third. There are existing four commercial spaces that are on the first floor. Two out the four are currently occupied,” continued Capriotti.

One of the finer points of this upcoming building project is the fact that it will be featured on this year’s Near Westside Neighborhood Associations 35th Annual Holiday Home Tour.

The significance of this is that it will be the first time a Downtown Development project was profiled. Usually, the tour is geared towards the Westside Elmira area.

The tour is scheduled for December 8, 2019. For more information on the tour click here.

Capriotti mentioned that the apartments will be at or near completion by Spring, 2020.