ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The annual Elmira Elks college fair will be taking place this Wednesday, May 10th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will feature close to 50 universities, colleges, and representatives from armed services who will be answering questions preparing those looking to take the next steps in their education.

“If you are really thinking about going to college, this job fair can act as a reality check,” said event organizer Chris Callas. “You can ask questions like, when is the application deadline? What majors do you offer? Do you have sports that I can play?”

The college fair is geared towards high school students, college students looking to transfer, and adults of any age looking to advance their education. Colleges present at the event will include Alfred State, Hobart and William Smith, SUNY Plattsburgh, and Keuka College.

The Elmira Elks is located at 300 East Gray St in Elmira.

“It’s going to be a great event and I hope that people turn out. Bring a friend or family member. If you want to better yourself and go to college, or if you’re a recent college graduate, this is the event for you.”