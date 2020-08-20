14-year-old girl reported missing in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have confirmed with 18 News that Christina Baker, 14, was reported missing on August 19.

18 News received a viewer tip from a man identifying himself as Baker’s stepfather that she was last seen near Grove Park at 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening wearing light blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt carrying a grey and pink backpack.

She is 5 ft 4 inches 104 pounds with sandy brown hair, according to the viewer tip.

Elmira Police tell 18 News that this is not the first time Baker has run away, and they do not believe that she is in danger at this time.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact Elmira Police at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.