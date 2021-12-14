18 News director caught in epicenter of deadly tornado outbreak

BOWLING GREEN, KY. (WETM/News Nation) – At least 74 people are dead, and more than 100 are still missing in Kentucky after a tornado outbreak over the weekend.

In and around Bowling Green at least 12 people were reported killed. That’s where WETM newscast director Kyle Nuss was Friday. Nuss was visiting family when a tornado hit. “We received a mobile alert to take shelter,” said Nuss. They did just that, staying in a laundry room for 2-hours, waiting for the all-clear. “It was scary,” Nuss said. Thankfully Kyle and his family were safe. He shared videos and pictures of the damage with us upon his return to the Southern Tier.











Photos Kyle Nuss

Officials said the damage in Kentucky is widespread, with thousands of homes no longer standing. The governor of Kentucky believes the death toll will rise as recovery efforts continue in the coming days. President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the state Wednesday to see the wreckage firsthand.