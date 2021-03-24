Martine Buijs makes history as the first female varsity football player at Canisteo-Greenwood

CANISTEO-GREENWOOD, N.Y. (WETM) – Martine Buijs is the first female at Canisteo-Greenwood to play varsity football.

Martine is a foreign exchange student from the Netherlands attending Canisteo-greenwood as a senior.

“I’ve always wanted to come to America, for a while, and I didn’t know what I wanted to be at the moment. I kind of just wanted to get a new experience with a new culture,” said Buijs.

She says what she loves most is being apart of the team is the excitement and the school spirit.

What started as a joke between her host brothers, became something much bigger.

“At first, it kind of started with a joke, but the boys were very enthusiastic about it so then it kind of became a thing,” said Buijs.

This is the first time a female has stepped foot on this turf, but back home, Martine played a different kind of football…soccer.

She played girls varsity soccer as a striker, but now she’s kicking another ball.

According to Martin’s host mom, Michelle Pogue, her coaches have been very supportive.

“We’re proud of her for taking on the opportunity to be a football player,” said Pogue.

One coach said that she was opening the door for his younger daughter to play someday.

“I come from an age where we probably wouldn’t have dared even asked to do that so that. The world has come to the point where she could ask to play, that’s pretty amazing,” said Pogue.

Martine and the team beat York Pavilion 50-0 in their first game of the season.

“It’s pretty cool to go back and being able to say I played football, instead of, I watched football,” said Buijs.